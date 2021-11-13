KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference champion Lady Vols are moving on after beating Lipscomb 3-0 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee outscored the Bisons in both halves and did so with nearly 2,000 fans in attendance at Regal Soccer Stadium.

In the first half of play, it was Abbey Burdette who scored from deep to get things started. It then took a while for the offense to find the net again, but when they did, it came with back-to-back scores.

In the 73rd minute, it was Cariel Ellis. Then, in the 74th minute, it was Taylor Huff who put the icing on the cake to put the game out of reach.

Tennessee will play the winner of the Washington State-Montana game on Nov. 19 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.