KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The intensity ramped up Wednesday morning at Haslam Field as Tennessee football put on shoulder pads for the first time this fall.

The Vols defense is looking to build on a year where they finished 7th in the NCAA in tackles for loss with 77. The coaching staff believes in the 2nd year in Tim Banks defense they’re going to take a big step forward.

“I feel like we’ve gotten better in our second year in the system,” linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary expressed to local media following Wednesday’s practice. “We haven’t added that much. We’ve tweaked a couple of things, but the guys are a lot more comfortable with what we’re doing.”