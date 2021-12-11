KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee held UNC Greensboro to just 36 points and 36.8% from the field in its 76-36 win.

Tennessee was off to a faster start than against Texas Tech. UT drilled three of its first four threes to start the game on a 9-2 run.

The Vols followed the start with an 0-for-6 stretch from distance and held a 17-11 lead with seven minutes left in the game.

Tennessee started to pull away going on a 13-0 run to take a 28-11 advantage. The Vols added to it the rest of the first half. UT took a 33-15 lead into the break.

Nine different players scored for Tennessee in the first half. Santiago Vescovi led all scorers with six points. The Vols held UNC Greensboro to 15 points in the first half, which ties the least amount of points Tennessee had given up in a half this season.

The Vols continued to pour it on in the second half. Tennessee went on a 15-0 run midway through the half to take a 62-28 advantage.

UT shot 45.3% from the field and 37.1% from deep. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Josiah-Jordan James led all scorers with 12 points. Santiago Vescovi chipped in 10. 36 points is the least amount of points the Vols have given up in a game this season.