Vols defensive lineman cited for simple possession of marijuana

Orange and White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football defensive lineman Dominic Bailey was cited for simple possession of marijuana on Saturday, June 26.

According to an arrest report, Bailey was driving on Cumberland Avenue when a University of Tennessee Police Department officer pulled him over for speeding. During the traffic stop a Knoxville Police Department officer arrived on scene, and he said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The UTPD officer also acknowledged the smell.

The KPD officer asked those in the vehicle to exit. Bailey then admitted to officers that there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

He gave consent to officers to search the vehicle, and officers found around 2 grams of marijuana in the car. Bailey was then issued a misdemeanor citation for simple possession.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Kingston man indicted on charges he threatened Roane County deputies

Randy Boyd presents three minority entrepreneurs checks at Knoxville Area Urban League

Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans' records 'routine'

House to probe Capitol riot — over Republican opposition

Trump Organization CFO expected in court after indictment