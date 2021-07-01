Vols defensive lineman cited for simple possession of marijuana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football defensive lineman Dominic Bailey was cited for simple possession of marijuana on Saturday, June 26.

According to an arrest report, Bailey was driving on Cumberland Avenue when a University of Tennessee Police Department officer pulled him over for speeding. During the traffic stop a Knoxville Police Department officer arrived on scene, and he said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The UTPD officer also acknowledged the smell.

The KPD officer asked those in the vehicle to exit. Bailey then admitted to officers that there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

He gave consent to officers to search the vehicle, and officers found around 2 grams of marijuana in the car. Bailey was then issued a misdemeanor citation for simple possession.