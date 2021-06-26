Vols defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another football player has left the Tennessee program. Defensive lineman Greg Emerson has entered the transfer portal. Emerson, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound nose tackle from Jackson, Tennessee, started nine games in 2019 for the Vols.

One of the top-ranked linemen in the state in the 2018 recruiting class, Emerson played in 22 games for Tennessee in three years.

Emerson is the third player this week to leave the program. Quarterback Kaidon Salter was dismissed from the team Thursday after he was arrested for simple possession on Cumberland Avenue. The dismissal came three weeks after Salter was reinstated with the team. He did not play a game for the Vols. Multiple news outlets reported he entered the transfer portal as well Saturday morning.

Wide receiver Malachi Wideman also entered the transfer portal Wednesday according to multiple sources. Twenty-five players have entered the transfer portal since the Vols final game of the 2020 season, Dec. 19, against Texas A&M.