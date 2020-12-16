Vols Dominate App State, 79-38, for Third Straight Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A suffocating defensive effort led the 10th-ranked Tennessee basketball team to a 79-38, victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Mountaineers’ (4-2) 38 points were the fewest points a Tennessee team has allowed during the tenure of sixth-year head coach Rick Barnes.

“I do think these guys are working hard and I do think we can get better. We have to get better” said Barnes. “Defensively that’s always something we’ve tried to emphasize. We’ve got two freshman that I’ve said the best thing they bring us is their on ball defense.”

Victor Bailey Jr. paced the Vols with 13 points, while John Fulkerson chipped in 12 and Josiah-Joseph James added 11.

The Vols are back at it Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena when they play host to Tennessee Tech. Top off is set for 7pm.