KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols remain undefeated at Thompson-Boling Arena by taking care of No. 3 Auburn 67-62.

Tennessee outrebounded the Tigers 54-31. The Vols cleaned up the offensive glass with 21 offensive boards leading to 19 second-chance points.

UT relied on free throws down the stretch. Tennessee shot 78% from the charity stripe. Twelve of UT’s last 14 points came from the free-throw line.

Tennessee had four scorers in double-digits. Santiago Vescovi led the way with 14 points and five rebounds. Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler both tallied 13 points. Josiah-Jordan James chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

This is the second time this month the Vols have downed a top-five ranked opponent. The other came against on Feb. 15.

The Vols improved to 21-7 on the season and 12-4 in SEC play. The win clinched a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament.

NEXT UP: The Vols travel to Georgia for their final road contest of the regular season. Tennessee faces the Bulldogs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.