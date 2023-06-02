CLEMSON, Sc (WATE-TV) – After recording just one hit in the SEC Tournament, the Vols had 11 in their 8-1 win against Charlotte to advance to the winner’s bracket.

Charlotte threatened right out of the gate with bases loaded in the first. Blake Jackson reached on a walk, Cam Fisher was hit by a pitch and Brandon Stahlman singled. Andrew Lindsey got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning.

The Vols took advantage of their opportunity in the bottom of the frame. With Maui Ahuna on third and Griffin Merritt on first, Christian Moore’s two-out double brought them both home for a 2-0 lead.

Tennessee added another pair of runs in the second. Christian Scott reached first on a wild pitch and then advanced to second as Cal Stark was hit by a pitch. Maui Ahuna singled up the middle, bringing home Scott. Dickey followed up with a single to right, scoring Stark. The Vols had runners on the corners with Dickey and Ahuna, but Griffin Merritt struck out to end the inning.

After a few tough innings, Lindsey retired the side in the third, which included a Cam Fisher strikeout. The Knoxville native entered the NCAA tournament as the nation’s home-run leader with 30.

The Vols answered with a homer of their own as Christian Scott’s solo shot gave Tennessee a 5-0 lead. Moore’s 14th of the season led to a pitching change for Charlotte, as Paxton Thompson replaced Collin Kramer on the mound. Kramer finished with three strikeouts and five earned runs on five hits.

Griffin Merritt blew the game open with a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 8-0. Jared Dickey and Hunter Ensley crossed home on the no-doubter after back-to-back singles.

The 49ers got on the board in the seventh thanks to former Vol Austin Knight’s solo shot.

Lindsey pitched seven innings and tied his career high in strikeouts with 10. The Charlotte transfer allowed just one run on five hits.

Up Next: The Vols will take on host Clemson tomorrow at 6 p.m.