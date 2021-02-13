Vols drop in SEC standing after loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WATE) – The Vols (14-5, 7-5) winning drought in Baton Rouge extends another season, as the Vols drop their third game, in as many trips to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, falling to LSU (13-6, 8-4), 78-64.

With the loss, Tennessee falls a game behind LSU for second place in the SEC. Tennessee entered the game tied with the Tigers and Arkansas at 7-4 in SEC play behind first-place Alabama.

The Vols were led in scoring by a true freshman for the third straight game this season as Jaden Springer poured in a team-high 21-points as Tennessee shot a mere 35.5% from the field. Tigers’ freshman and SEC-leading scorer Freshman Cameron Thomas led all scorers with 25 points, while junior Javonte Smart added 20.



Senior Yves Pons returned to the lineup on Saturday, after missing Wednesday’s game against Georiga due to a lingering knee injury, adding three-points while fellow senior John Fulkerson had four-points in his first game playing out of the starting lineup this season.



“I would say the inconsistency is coming from our older players,” Rick Barnes said. “That’s the disappointing thing.”



Fulkerson has combined for 8 points in the Tennessee’s last three games, Pons has combined for nine while missing the Georgia game.

UP NEXT: The Vols return home to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday to host South Carolina (5-8, 3-6). Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 P.M.