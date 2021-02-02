Vols drop road contest to Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss. (WATE) – Tennessee (12-3) led by as many as 11 in the 2nd half but went 12:20 without a field goal and fell 52-50 to Ole Miss (8-8) Tuesday night in Oxford.

Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points, he was 2-3 from beyond the arc.

Josiah-Jordan James scored 10 points, knocking in three 3-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game. James had an opportunity to win the game but his three point attempt came up short at the buzzer.

Keon Johnson scored 11 points but missed a free throw that could have tied the game with three seconds remaining.

Tennessee returns to the floor Saturday night when they travel to Kentucky (5-10), tip off set for 8pm.