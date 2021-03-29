Vols earn first series sweep over the Tigers since 2008

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- No. 9 Tennessee did some spring cleaning on Sunday afternoon, sweeping No. 14 LSU back-to-back walk off wins.

A career performance by Evan Russell who scored a hat trick of home runs to tie the single-game UT record and a walk-off home run from Drew Gilbert in extra innings propelled Tennessee to an exciting 9-8 victory over the Tigers, taking the series for the first time since 2009.

The momentum carried right into the final game of the series.

A big RBI single from Luc Lipcius in the bottom of the eighth gave the Vols the win 3-2 and the program’s first series sweep over the Tigers since 2008. Liam Spence led the team with three hits and two runs scored including the game-winner.

The Vols are off to their best start in SEC play (5-1) since the 2001 season when the Big Orange started at 8-1.

Today’s exciting finishes mark the fourth time Tennessee has won in walk-off fashion this season, all coming in extra innings. Tennessee (21-4) will look to keep the momentum going as the team prepares for another SEC weekend series on the road against the Crimson Tide.

Up Next: The Vols first have a midweek non-conference game hosting Western Carolina on March 30. The first pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.