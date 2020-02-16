Vols earn first series win of the season in 19 run rout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) The Tennessee offense exploded for 19 runs on Saturday afternoon, while the pitching staff remained without a run allowed on the season as Tennessee rolled to a 19-0 victory over Western Illinois at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.



The Vols had 11 players record a base hit and eight players drive in runs as the Tennessee scored their most runs in a single game since head coach Tony Vitello took over the program.

After only 4 hits in the season opener the #Vols posted 13 hits in game number two of the season.



Junior Zach Daniels and freshman Drew Gilbert were the only Vols with multiple hits on the day. Daniels went 2-for-3 on the afternoon hitting his 10th career home run. Gilbert went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI in his Tennessee debut. No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota also pitched the ninth inning for the Vols, striking out three of the four batters he faced.



Junior righty Chase Wallace made his first-career start on the mound allowing just two hits and one walk in 5.2 innings, striking out six batters en route to earning the win.



UP NEXT: The Vols now with a chance to earn their first series sweep of the young 2020 season. Game three against Western Illinois is scheduled for Sunday, February 16th at noon.



