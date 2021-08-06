Vols’ Ekeler on special teams: ‘If you’re scared, you better call 911’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “You’re looking for a fart in a skillet. A fart in a skillet, a guy who can make you miss, you know?”

That’s what Tennessee special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler wants out of a punt returner.

Ekeler, had no shortage of one-liners during his time talking with the media Friday.

He’s a high-energy guy who gets the players fired up to play; earlier in the week coach Josh Heupel talked about how important it is to win the special teams phase of the game. An easy way to do that is to make explosive plays on kickoffs and punts.

Ekeler says with punt returners, you need a guy who can make you miss, and on kickoffs, you need a guy who’s fearless.

“You don’t have to be a make-you-miss type of guy, but you got to be a guy who can run through the doggone smoke. You remember ‘Days of Thunder’? You remember when he dropped the hammer and went through the smoke? That’s the video I show them.

“That’s what kickoff return is like, you got bodies everywhere man. If you’re scared, you better call 911.”

The Vols kick off the 2021 season at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 on SEC Network.