Vols end homecoming week with a 30-7 win over UAB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was a chilly homecoming night in Knoxville as the Vols took care of UAB 30 to 7.

The Vols defense looking very impressive tonight forcing four Blazers turnovers.

Defensive back Bryce Thompson tying a UT school record with three interceptions.

On offense, Jauan Jennings made his presence known with five receptions for 70 yards, along with a touchdown run after lining up at quarterback late in the second quarter.

Vols are now 4-5 and will travel next Saturday to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats.