KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football is set to face a stifling defense on Saturday; the Georgia Bulldogs have only surrendered 59 points in total this season, which is the best in the nation.

The Bulldogs are suffocating, but the Vols offense is explosive as seen by three huge plays against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee is a top 15 scoring offense in the nation and that side of the ball believes it’s their time to shine.

Wide receiver Javonta Payton said, “This is probably the first time Georgia is gonna see an offense that moves as fast as we do. It’s just about us going out there and doing what we do best. We gotta make sure we have all the small little details. I always preach details with coach Burns and coach Heup, they on us all the time that we locked in and we’re doing our job on the field. We most definitely think we can go out there turn some eyes this week.”

The Vols offense leads the nation in plays per minute at nearly there per 60 seconds. Not to mention having a quarterback who’s a semifinalist for the Davy O’Brien Award. Tennessee will host No. 1 Georgia in Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. start.