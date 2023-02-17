KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Opening day for Vol baseball didn’t quite go as planned, No. 2 ranked Tennessee suffering a 3-1 loss to Arizona.

The Vols and Wildcats matched each other’s efforts in the first inning. Tennessee’s Christian Moore scoring off a Zane Denton hit, Mac Binghamd following it up for Arizona, sending one out to right field to bring in Garen Caulfield.

Tied up at one heading to second, Arizona’s Tony Bullard homered, giving the Wildcats a 2-1 edge.

Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander proceeded to retire nine batters in a row through the bottom of the fourth.

The Vols made a pitching change with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the fifth, Seth Halvorsen making his debut with Tennessee as he relieved Dollander.

Action around the bases stayed quiet until the bottom of the eight when a double from Bingham allowed Kiko Romero to hit home plate, taking Arizona’s lead up 3-1.

Tennessee had some work to do in the ninth and it didn’t get done, the Wildcats taking this one, 3-1.