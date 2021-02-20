Vols fall to Kentucky, 70-55

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) passes the ball as Kentucky’s Olivier Sarr (30) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(WATE) — It was a tough afternoon at the office for the No. 19 Tennessee Vols basketball team.

The Vols were unable to handle the Kentucky Wildcats, falling 70-55 inside Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee (15-6, 8-6 SEC) had three Vols score in double figures. Victor Bailey Jr. led the team with 18 points. Freshman Keon Johnson dropped 15 points while Yves Pons added 10.

Kentucky (8-13, 7-7 SEC) was led by a 16-point effort from Isaiah Jackson.

Up Next: Tennessee hits the road for a game on Wednesday against Vanderbilt.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. (ET) on the SEC Network.