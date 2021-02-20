Vols fall to Kentucky, 70-55

(WATE) — It was a tough afternoon at the office for the No. 19 Tennessee Vols basketball team.
The Vols were unable to handle the Kentucky Wildcats, falling 70-55 inside Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee (15-6, 8-6 SEC) had three Vols score in double figures. Victor Bailey Jr. led the team with 18 points. Freshman Keon Johnson dropped 15 points while Yves Pons added 10.
Kentucky (8-13, 7-7 SEC) was led by a 16-point effort from Isaiah Jackson.
Up Next: Tennessee hits the road for a game on Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. (ET) on the SEC Network.