KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As anticipation for the Tennessee-Alabama game grows, fans are making their opinions clear that they want a certain East Tennessee icon to serve as the guest picker on ESPN College GameDay.

College GameDay will take place live from the University of Tennessee campus for the second time this season after the hit show first came for the Florida game in September. WWE star and former Tennessee track & field athlete Bianca Belair served as the guest picker last time.

Fans on Wednesday declared their preference for guest picker on the upcoming show with “We Want Queen Dolly” seen emblazoned on ‘The Rock’.

The renewed demands for Dolly Parton to be the guest picker come after a Josh Heupel parody account posted to twitter on Tuesday, claiming that Dolly was the guest picker and an honorary captain.

Wednesday afternoon the account posted again saying “So many people got got by my tweet…But if Dolly actually does get named the guest picker I will gladly take the credit for breaking the news first.” in a thread.

After recording their first win over LSU since 2005, Tennessee jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest position in the AP Poll since 2005. Saturday’s meeting between the Vols and the Crimson Tide will be the first time since 1989 that both teams will enter the contest undefeated and the first time since 2016 both teams enter the game ranked in the top 10.