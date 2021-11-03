KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are the fastest team in the nation on offense; the Vols run just under three plays per minute. Kentucky is the fifth slowest offensive team in the nation.

The stark contrast is a change-up from what Tennessee has faced in its previous two opponents. Both Alabama and Ole Miss are top 20 in pace of play.

Vols’ senior leader and cornerback Alontae Taylor said the slower pace will benefit the defensive unit when it comes to communicating on the field.

“We’ll be able to get to checks a little faster,” Taylor said. “Be able to work through our brains a little quicker before the ball is snapped, which will help us a lot because we’ll be able to play a little faster. I think you’ll see that on Saturday, too. A faster defense.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks says the biggest challenge Kentucky’s offense presents is how physical they are on the offensive line.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Lexington. The game will air on ESPN2.