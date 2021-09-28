Vols focus on limiting penalties ahead of game against Mizzou

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary likes what he is seeing out of junior Jeremy Banks this season, it’s the penalties that are maybe the hardest thing to ignore. After switching to the position in 2019 from running back, Banks has bloomed on the defensive side of the ball.

Banks leads all Tennessee linebackers and is third on the team in tackles with 21, including 3.5 tackles for loss.

However, he also has two big personal foul penalties: an unnecessary roughness during the Pittsburgh game and a facemask against Florida. Both penalties kept drives alive and resulted in touchdown-scoring drives for the Panthers and Gators, respectively.

“The personal fouls, we never want them, but if they’re costing us in-game situations, we can’t allow that,” Jean-Mary said during the team’s Tuesday press conference. “(Banks) does play extremely hard, as hard as any player I’ve been around, but we have to do it within the framework.”

Jean-Mary said that he’s had a lot of discussions with Banks about the penalties and said if it continues they will put someone else in.

The Vols will travel Saturday to Columbia, Missouri, to face the Tigers. Kickoff between Tennessee and Mizzou is set for noon.