KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Florida defensive end is committing to the Tennessee Vols.

Venson Sneed, a 6-foot-4, 231-pound edge rusher from Winter Park is rated a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the second commit of Tennessee’s 2022 class and second for new head coach Josh Heupel.

Sneed also has offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Central Florida and Pittsburgh.

Last season Sneed recorded 51 tackles including three-and-a-half tackles for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.