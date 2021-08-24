Vols football: No proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required to enter Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter Neyland Stadium on gameday. Louisiana State University announced fans 12 and older will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s announcement came on Tuesday morning and adds that more updates will come on the season’s procedures. According to officials, the decision was made in consultation with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.

While Tennessee football has confirmed that no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required to enter Neyland, State Representative Jason Zachary also reminded Tennesseans about the state’s opposition on vaccine passports.

“Reminder to all #Vols, we banned vaccine passports in TN so you won’t have to worry about being turned away if you don’t have “your papers”, when going to watch @Vol_Football at Neyland,” Zachary tweeted.

University of Tennessee officials said Monday the UT system would be adjusting its mask requirements “for at least the next two weeks” based on the rise of COVID-19 delta variant numbers. Campus athletics departments will make decisions regarding requirements at indoor athletic facilities.

Also on Monday, a group of event venues in the downtown Knoxville area announced on Aug. 23 that in order to keep the live music playing, they will require new COVID-19 protocols for upcoming shows.

The Vols football season opener is happening at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Neyland Stadium against Bowling Green.