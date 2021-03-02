Vols football signs new strength coach, honing in on special teams coach

This is a 2016 photo of Kurt Schmidt of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Tuesday, April 19, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The list of former Central Florida staff leaving for Rocky Top continues to grow.

Vols football coach Josh Heupel signed another familiar face, strength and conditioning coach Kurt Schmidt, to the same position in Knoxville. Schmidt will be the third different strength and conditioning coach in as many years at Tennessee.

Schmidt and Heupel have been on the same staff for the past four seasons, three at UCF and one at Missouri. Schmidt has previous stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-17) and Memphis (2012-13).

According to a memorandum of understanding Schmidt is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $750,000. He will also receive a moving stipend and a vehicle allowance.

Schmidt is replacing A.J. Artis.

Tennessee has one more on-field coach to sign to its staff. Reports are that University of North Texas special teams coach Mike Ekeler will fill the position. On Twitter, Ekeler has hinted at the move in the form of a retweet of Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton, who praised the purported hire of his former coach.