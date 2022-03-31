KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team is the consensus No. 1-ranked team in college baseball, and they’ve won a school-record tying 16 games in a row.

The Vols have several freshman making an impact both on the mound and at the plate. Freshman infielder Christian Moore hasn’t been in the starting lineup often but is making a case for more playing time.

In just 41 at bats this season, Moore has belted eight home runs and 12 total extra base hits, including a home run to lead off the win over Western Carolina on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

“It’s the older guys giving me the confidence. They’re telling me I’m a good player to just keep my head down and keep working,” Moore said. “My confidence is there because I do believe I’m a pretty good player but also my teammates as well.”

His impressive play has gotten the attention of Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello.

“I don’t like the phrase gamer in this case but when the lights are a little brighter, I think he likes it,” Vitello said. “I think he’s also a smart player on top of being a great athlete.”