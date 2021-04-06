Vols freshman QB Salter: ‘My end goal is to eliminate my distractions get on the field & earn my respect back’

FILE – A Tennessee cheerleader runs with a flag before the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter has released a statement on Twitter, apologizing to Vols fans for his, “negative choices.”

He says that he wants to eliminate his distractions, get on the field, and earn his respect back.

In late March, coach Josh Heupel said Salter was, “A part of the group of individuals that are suspended from team activities at this point.”

Vols Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were suspended following their arrest March 9 on drug charges. A fourth person, a 17-year-old was also arrested, but was not named because law enforcement generally does not identify juveniles.

The university has not confirmed if Salter was the 17-year-old involved and Heupel did not confirm French, Washington, and Willis as being a part of the “group.”

Below is Salter’s statement:

“I just want to take this opportunity to apologize to my team, my coaches the Vol fans & my parents for my negative choices I know my choices disappointed many but my end goal is to eliminate my distractions get on the field & earn my respect back #gottoKEEPmypopsPROUD #levelup“ Kaidon Salter