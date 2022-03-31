KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson should still be in high school, yet he’s thriving in his first year of spring practice on Rocky Top.

The early enrollee has been taking the third-team reps and some of the second-team reps. He’s behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton on the depth chart.

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle has been impressed with Jackson’s maturity and how well he prepared for the opportunity at such a young age.

“Tayven’s been phenomenal,” Halzle said. “He hasn’t had a missed call in team yet. He hasn’t called anything backwards or missed a protection call. He’s completely dialed in to what we’re doing which is a testament to how he trained in the offseason.”

Jackson was well regarded coming out of Center Grove High School in Indianapolis. As a senior in high school he passed for 1,842 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions leading the Trojans to a 14-0 record and winnings the 6A state title.

“Athletically it’s exactly what we thought, high level basketball player, extremely quick twitched, extremely smooth and fluid. We’re really excited with his development up to this point,” Halzle said.