KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee freshman running back Jaylen Wright ended the regular season with a bang after rushing for 112 yards on 15 carries (7.5 yards per carry) and a score.

That performance is what landed him the honor of being named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week. He joined his teammate in the backfield Len’Neth Whitehead as the second freshman to earn the honor this season.

Wright took off in the second half, garnering 86 of his 112 yards late against Vanderbilt. He helped the Vols down the Commodores 45-21. Not to mention his 46 yards after contact helped Tennessee reach 285 rushing yards on the day, which is 100 over what Vandy has allowed on average per game.

To top it all off, Wright led all freshmen in the month of November in rushing yards per game in just under 65, and total rushing yards at 259.

A total of six Tennessee players were honored this season in weekly awards; with the majority on offense ( QB Hendon Hooker, OL Cade Mays, RB Len’Neth Whitehead, RB Jaylen Wright and WR Velus Jones Jr.) the lone defensive award came from DB Brandon Turnage.