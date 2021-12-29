TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) — Tennessee super senior John Fulkerson and freshman Kennedy Chandler will miss the Alabama game due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The news was first reported by 247Sports. Both players had symptoms when they returned to campus after the team’s Christmas break. Both players were given COVID tests.

The Vols (9-2) enter Wednesday night’s game as the No. 14 team in the country coming off a big win against No. 6 Arizona. The Crimson Tide (9-3) are ranked No. 19. It is the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Alabama is 6-0 this year at home.

The Vols next game is Wednesday, Jan. 5, against Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.