KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sixth-year super senior John Fulkerson was named the lone Tennessee representative to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Johnson City led the team last season in field-goal percentage, .527, and second on the team in rebounds per game, 5.5. Fulkerson needs just 11 games to break the school’s all-time career games played record. He is also just 125 points away from 1,000 points in his UT career.

The All-SEC first and second teams consist of eight players on each squad and are voted on by the conference coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Allen Flanigan – Auburn

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Xavier Pinson – LSU

Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina