KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sixth-year super senior John Fulkerson was named the lone Tennessee representative to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-9 forward from Johnson City led the team last season in field-goal percentage, .527, and second on the team in rebounds per game, 5.5. Fulkerson needs just 11 games to break the school’s all-time career games played record. He is also just 125 points away from 1,000 points in his UT career.
The All-SEC first and second teams consist of eight players on each squad and are voted on by the conference coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
First Team All-SEC
- Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
- Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
- JD Notae – Arkansas
- Allen Flanigan – Auburn
- Colin Castleton – Florida
- Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
- Darius Days – LSU
- Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
- John Fulkerson – Tennessee
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
- Davonte Davis – Arkansas
- Jabari Smith – Auburn
- Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
- Kellan Grady – Kentucky
- Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
- Xavier Pinson – LSU
- Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State
- Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina