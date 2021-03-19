Vols Fulkerson out for first round game against Oregon State

Injured Tennessee forward John Fulkerson talks with Santiago Vescovi (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tennessee senior forward John Fulkerson won’t be playing in the Volunteers’ first-round game with Oregon Stat after taking elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, causing a concussion and facial fracture.

The injury also had caused Fulkerson to miss the Vols’ Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal loss to Alabama last week.

Fulkerson averages 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Payne did not play in Florida’s tournament-opening, overtime win over Virginia Tech.