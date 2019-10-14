Vols-Gamecocks game time set

Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (41) celebrates with defensive backs Trevon Flowers (25) and Nigel Warrior (18) after intercepting pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced game times for its Week 9 (Oct. 26) games on Monday.

Tennessee will face South Carolina at 4 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks defeated No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in overtime on Saturday. South Carolina faces No. 9 Florida this week.

The Vols are coming off their first SEC win of the season against Mississippi State. They travel to rival and No. 1-ranked Alabama this week. Kickoff for that game is 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

