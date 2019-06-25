Vols get commit from top-ranked safety prospect in Tennessee

Keshawn Lawrence, the top-ranked class of 2019 safety prospect in the state of Tennessee, committed to play his collegiate football at the University of Tennessee on Monday.

The four-star recruit had offers from 22 other programs, including 11 in the SEC.

According to 247Sports, Lawrence entered his senior year ranked as the No. 1 safety in the state.

Lawrence, a Nashville native, attended Ensworth Academy where he also played basketball.

He made the announcement Monday afternoon when he posted this video on his Twitter.

