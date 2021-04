KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southern Cal to Tennessee pipeline is still going.

Former Trojans defensive tackle Caleb Tremblay announced on Twitter he will play for the Vols next season.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior had 21 tackles, including three-and-a-half for loss and two sacks while appearing in 18 games for USC.

Two months ago USC kicker Chase McGrath announced he too will play for Tennessee this year. Other recent transfers from USC to the Vols include Velus Jones.