Vols going with Bailey, Shrout at QB moving forward

Tennessee quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano (2), J.T. Shrout (12), and Harrison Bailey (15) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Tennessee defeated South Carolina 31-27. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since he announced his commitment to the Vols, fans have been nothing but excited about a certain true freshman quarterback out of Marietta, Georgia.

On Saturday, the Harrison Bailey era began as he made his first career start against the Florida Gators.

Monday morning, head coach Jeremy Pruitt told the media that the Vols plan on going with Harrison Bailey and redshirt sophomore J.T. Shrout at quarterback with the same schedule as last week.

The Vols quarterback situation this season has been pretty confusing, as Jarrett Guarantano, Brian Maurer, J.T. Shrout, and Harrison Bailey have all seen playing time, and been moved up and down the depth chart constantly.

The main starter for the year has been Guarantano, as Maurer, Shrout and Bailey have all spent time as the second, third and fourth string.

Now, Bailey and Shrout have found themselves taking the bulk of the first team reps. Of all the quarterbacks, Shrout’s position on the ever-changing quarterback totem pole has been the most puzzling.

Just one month ago, Shrout wasn’t even on the travel roster for the Arkansas game. Though, Pruitt said that was more on circumstance than his performance.

“That was the week we had a lot of false positives. It was Thursday before we got a lot of guys cleared. We didn’t know exactly where we were at with the 70-man roster traveling. That probably wasn’t as much about him as it was the other positions on the team. J.T.’s a guy that has continued to work really hard.” Jeremy Pruitt

As for the Florida game and how the quarterback situation played out, Bailey started and played the majority of the game, Shrout relieved him in the fourth quarter, and Brian Maurer was sprinkled in on what could be assumed were situational downs.

A look at the numbers:

J.T. Shrout: Completed 12/14 pass attempts, 121 passing yards, 1 touchdown

Harrison Bailey: Completed 14/21 pass attempts, 111 passing yards, 1 touchdown

Brian Maurer: Completed 1/1 pass attempts, 8 passing yards

Vols are set to take in in-state and SEC rival Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. on Saturday.