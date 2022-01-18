KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols used an 8-0 run with 1:21 left on Tuesday to pull out their ninth consecutive victory over Vanderbilt, 68-60.

In a physical game both teams traded buckets for the first 14 minutes of the contest. There were seven lead changes during that stretch.

Tennessee went on a 6-0 on run to take a 25-21 lead before Vandy snapped back with a 6-0 run of its own to hold a two-point lead.

The game continued to seesaw. The Vols looked to be taking a 33-30 lead into halftime, but Uros Plavsic fouled Scottie Pippin Jr. on a midcourt heave attempt. Pippin Jr. drained two free throws to make it 33-32 Vols at the half.

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee in scoring with 14 points. Justin Powell poured in 8 first-half points off the bench. UT shot 34% (19 of 56) from the field and 21% (5 of 23) from the 3-point line.

Pippin Jr. tallied 10 first-half points for Vandy, but was held to 18 for the game.

Vandy started the second half on a 7-2 run, but Tennessee answered back with a 6-0 run of its own to hold a 41-39 advantage.

The Vols increased their lead to seven with 4:15 left in the game.

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) tries for a shot, but is fouled as Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright (4) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) works for a shot as Vanderbilt forward Terren Frank (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, rear, and Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Pippin Jr. drilled a 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the game to tie the game at 60, but the Vols closed the game with an 8-0 run, which included a Plavsic putback and a Zakai Zeigler steal on the ensuing inbound.

Uros Plavsic started over John Fulkerson and finished 6-of-7 shooting with 13 points and seven boards. Kennedy Chandler tallied 13 points, four assists, five steals and four rebounds. Zeigler poured in 11 points, all from the free-throw line.

Tennessee went 25-for-29 from the free-throw line, including Zeigler’s 11 of 12.

Vanderbilt was 16 of 23 from the line and shot just slightly better than the Vols for the game. The Commodores were 18 of 49 (37%) from the field including 8 of 26 from beyond the arc (31%).

NEXT UP: UT looks for revenge against LSU at home. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday.