KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee (31-3, 12-1 SEC) dropped it’s series opener vs No. 24 Alabama 6-3 on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

For the 2nd straight start, freshman Chase Burns struggled on the mound. Burns gave up three home runs in just three innings of work. In all he gave up five runs, four of them were earned.

Jorel Ortega hit his 6th homer of the season to pull Tennessee within two with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Ortega finished the night 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Junior LHP Will Mabrey continued his impressive season with another strong relief outing on Friday night. The Cookeville, Tennessee, native, tossed four shutout innings in a loss to Alabama which seems to have stung the Vols a little.

“I think we’re going to come back tomorrow hot and they don’t really have a chance in my opinion,” said Mabrey after the game. “They were also partying like they think they won the world series so we’ll let them know how that tastes tomorrow.”

“I’m not worried about it at all, we’ve got a bunch of dogs on this team,” said freshman Jared Dickey. “We’re getting mentally prepared for tomorrow right now, we’re going to come out and punch them in the throat.”

NEXT UP: Saturday vs Alabama at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 6pm. Chase Dollander (6-0, 3.00 ERA) will get the start on the mound for Tennessee.