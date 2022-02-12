KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols held a 12 point lead at the break. Vanderbilt cut that advantage down to one point in the second half, but Tennessee never relinquished the lead to win 73-64.

Tennessee’s lead built throughout the first half. The Vols took their largest lead of the half when they went on a 9-0 run from the 6:43 to 4:03 mark of the first half. UT was up 37-34 at that point.

The Vols took a 44-32 lead into the half. Zakai Zeigler poured in eight points. Santiago Vescovi, John Fulkerson and Josiah-Jordan James each chipped in seven points.

Vandy cut into Tennessee’s lead by hitting three straight 3-pointers early in the second half to make it 50-45.

Kennedy Chandler scored six straight points late in the first half to put UT up by 10 with three minutes left in the game.

Zeigler led the Vols in scoring with 16 points. Josiah-Jordan James tallied 14. John Fulkerson finished with 12. Santiago Vescovi had 10.

Tennessee has beaten Vandy in 10 straight contests. The Vols move to 18-6 on the season and 9-3 in conference play.

UP NEXT: Tennessee hosts Kentucky on Tuesday at 9 p.m. looking to avenge a 107-79 loss to the Wildcats in January.