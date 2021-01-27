Vols hang tough in victory over Mississippi State

Jan 26, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) goes to the basket against Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Knoxville, Tenn (WATE) – Jaden Springer returned to the lineup and the Vols returned to the win column in Tuesday’s 56-53 win over Mississippi State.

Springer finished the game with nine points, four rebounds and five assists. Tennessee improves to 11-0 when Springer plays, they’re 0-3 when he doesn’t.

“As the game went on I think he settled in but he’s definitely a difference maker” said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. “I knew he’d make some mistakes but he made some terrific plays. It’s great to have him back and see him out there.”

“A very explosive player and can create his own shot and can defend as well” said UT freshman Keon Johnson. “I feel like we’ve been missing his presense and I guess tonight it showed.”

Yves Pons continued his hot streak offensively finishing with 13 points on 6-9 shooting from the field.

Tennessee improves to (11-3) on the season (5-3) in SEC play.

The Vols return to action on Saturday when they play host to 15th ranked Kansas in the SEC Big 12 Challenge. Tip off is set for 6pm.