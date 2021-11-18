KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, the Tennessee Volunteers have played the toughest schedule in college football so far.

They’ve played four teams that are currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings, including the top two in Georgia and Alabama. Coach Josh Heupel says his guys are embracing the difficult schedule and want to compete at the sport’s highest level.

“You want a chance to have the ability to compete against the best, and then go beat them. Certainly, that’s the bar in this conference and for us with our schedule. That’s the challenge our kids and I wake up to every day. We go compete and keep pushing forward. We’re in a race to get there as fast as we possibly can, but we will.”

Heupel and Vols are set to end the season against South Alabama on Saturday night and Vanderbilt the following Saturday afternoon.