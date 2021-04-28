Vols’ Heupel to make SEC Media Day debut July 20

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel is set to make his SEC Media Day debut on July 20.

The Southeastern Conference released the schedule for its 2021 Football Media Days which is set for July 19-22, at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

The conference will release a more detailed schedule, and attendees closer to the event’s date.

Heupel will share the Tuesday slate with SEC East coaches Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Mark Stoops (Kentucky), along with a familiar face for Vols fans, former coach Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss).