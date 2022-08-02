KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There were several differences from the start of Tennessee’s second preseason camp under Josh Heupel.

Athleticism, a deeper roster and experience at key positions are a few as the Volunteers opened the second fall under Heupel with a two-hour workout on Monday morning.

“I think we’re deeper, with some of those transfers and the young guys inside of our program,” said Heupel. “With the people that we’ve brought into the program, I think we’ve added athleticism, speed and the ability to move and be in functional football positions.”

Tennessee hits the practice field again on Tuesday morning.