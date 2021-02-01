Vols hoops land just outside the top 10 in latest AP poll rankings

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) blocks a shot by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an impressive 19-point win against then-No. 15 Kansas, the Vols jump seven spots in the latest AP poll to No. 11.

The Jayhawks dropped to No. 23 after the 80-61 loss to the Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. In the latest polls, the Vols are joined by three other Southeastern Conference schools.

At No. 11, Tennessee is just behind SEC foe Alabama at No. 10 in the rankings after the Tide’s battle against Oklahoma during the BIG 12-SEC Challenge.

The next closest SEC team in the top 25 is No. 18 Missouri, who the Vols have split contests against this season.

Following the Tigers is No. 22 Florida who were unranked in the last rankings, but after beating West Virginia on Saturday, they’ve earned their spot in the top 25.

The No. 11 Volunteers are set to battle Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Oxford.