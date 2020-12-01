Vols hoops’ season opener scheduled for Dec. 9 against UT Martin after canceling first 4 games due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After canceling its first four games of the year due to COVID-19, it’s about to be basketball time in Tennessee as the Vols are set to open its season against UT Martin on December 9.
The Vols tip off against the Skyhawks is set for 7 p.m. ET.
