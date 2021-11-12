KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last time Tennessee upset the No. 1 team in the country at Neyland Stadium was 1985 when the Volunteers beat the Bo Jackson-led Auburn Tigers.

Coach Josh Heupel and the Vols will try and do just that starting at 3:30 p.m. against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium. This game will be a matchup of strength on strength — the nation’s top, tenacious defense, versus one of the nation’s top-scoring offenses. The Vols are unranked but have momentum after beating the No. 18 team in the country on the road in Lexington, 45-42 over the Wildcats.

The Vols are explosive, there’s no doubt about it, they currently lead the SEC in 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 yard plays from scrimmage. Heupel says this is going to be the toughest test of the year for the offense, especially the wide receivers.

“I thought our guys continued to grow as players. Each game unfolds differently and your matchups are different. Those guys have done a good job when asked to beat the guys across from them and have found a way to get behind people at times during the course of the year. This is our biggest test at this point just the way this defense is playing.”

The Bulldogs defense receives a majority of the fanfare, with great reason due to their performance so far while the most points they’ve allowed in a game all season was 13 — their offense might be overlooked.

They average nearly 40 points per game and their current starter at quarterback, Stetson Bennett, is one of the most efficient passers in the country, even in front of UT’s Hendon Hooker. Heupel says this Georgia team, doesn’t have many holes.

“They’ve got a good offensive line, got good skill players, a quarterback that’s playing super-efficient. They’re a good football team across the board — offense, defense, special teams. That’s why they’ve played the way they have in all three phases.”

They do have two QBs they play, Bennett and transfer from USC, JT Daniels. When asked if he had to prepare for two different quarterbacks, Heupel said no, they’re both similar in their nature of play.

Something the Vols will be preparing for in particular with the Dawgs offense, their tight ends. The Vols defense has done well keeping opposing tight ends in check, and Saturday they’ll have their hands full with Georgia’s tight end group.

Their tight ends are not only good at blocking but coach Smart uses them as receivers to create mismatches for opposing defenses. In fact, Georgia’s leading receiver is their freshman tight end, Brock Bowers. He’s averaging 54 receiving yards per game, scoring six touchdowns so far.

“They do a really good job in the run game and in the play-action pass from inside the core but they’re able to split those guys out and use them as wide receivers and try to find mismatches they can use their length to their advantage,” Heupel said. “We have to be dialed into our keys all day long. That’s your second-level linebackers and your safeties in particular too.”