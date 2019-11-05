Vols host UNC Asheville in season opener on Rocky Top

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks to guard Lamonte Turner (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The college basketball season is officially gets started Tuesday night on Rocky Top.

Vols Men’s Basketball are at home while the Lady Vols are on the road.

Tennessee has one of the best back-court duos in the country with Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden.

After that, there’s a handful of unknowns, but, Tennessee is expected to feature all four of its true freshmen this season.

Vols head coach Rick Barnes saying recently, “whatever the situation calls for but you have to play with what you got.”

We’ll see if Barnes tests out an all-guard lineup in the season opening game – happening Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Thompson-Boling Arena.