Vols’ Jauan Jennings added to watchlist for prestigious national award

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) carries during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WATE) – Tennessee senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been added to the watchlist for The Biletnikoff Award, which annually recognizes college football’s best pass-catcher.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, announced Monday that Jennings is one of five new additions to the watchlist for the award.

Jennings has the fifth-most receiving yards in the SEC with 50 catches for 771 yards and 7 touchdowns through 10 games in 2019. The senior receiver from Murfreesboro, Tennessee was named co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week after making 7 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 8 win over South Carolina.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, 2019, at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7:00 – 9:00pm (EST) on ESPN.