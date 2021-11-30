KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams will be battling it out in the Bahamas for the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

Both programs are a part of an eight-team tournament field that was announced on Tuesday (women’s bracket Nov. 19-21 — men’s bracket Nov. 23-25).

The women’s bracket will feature the Lady Vols, Louisville, South Dakota State, Rutgers, UCLA, Marquette, Texas, and Gonzaga. The men’s bracket will feature the Vols, Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, Southern Cal, and Wisconsin.

For additional information on the experience, the Battle 4 Atlantis brings to its participating teams as well as spectators click here.