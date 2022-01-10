KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has landed a commitment from Central Florida tight end Charlie Browder. Browder announced his commitment on social media on Monday.

Browder committed to Alex Golesh and Josh Heupel before they left for Tennessee. He played in just four games last season for the Golden Knights.

The Kingsport, Tennessee native said coming to Knoxville is a “childhood dream come true.”

Browder had several power five offers coming out of high school including from Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina State.