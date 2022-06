KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-star safety John Slaughter announced via Twitter that he has committed to the University of Tennessee.

According to the 247sports composite rankings, the Southhaven, Mississippi, native is the 61st ranked safety and the 734th overall player in the class of 2023.

The safety chose Tennessee over Ole Miss and Florida State.

Slaughter becomes the Vols’ 11th commitment in the class of 2023. He also moves UT up to eleventh overall class according to 247sports.