KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols walked off the court at Rupp Arena with a sour taste in their mouth. Tennessee was dominated in all aspects losing the game 107-79.

“I was hurt,” said Tennessee junior guard Josiah-Jordan James. “I was really just sick to my stomach.”

Rick Barnes was unsure who his upperclassmen leaders were after the Wildcats drubbing. The head coach listed Uros Plavsic, Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler after the game. Tennessee has won seven straight SEC games since that moment.

“It’s different, we’re a different team in terms of our leadership,” said Barnes. “It’s been fun watching our guys the past few weeks—watching them talk to each other, coach each other, and accept each other’s coaching has been good for us.”

Barnes mentioned two different names when asked about the team’s leadership this time around.”

I think overall it’s been a group effort, but certainly, Josiah and Santi,” said Barnes. “We have so many more guys that are locked in on the defensive end with our game plan. Leadership, concentration, whatever you want to call it, but when they are able to coach and talk about themselves and coach themselves, that’s when you have a chance to be a good basketball team.”

The Vols are ready for revenge at Thompson-Boling Arena after letting the Wildcats pour in 67.9% from the field and 61.1% from beyond the arc in January.

“We definitely go out each and every game trying to win every game, but this one is especially special just because of the rivalry and history that we have between these two programs,” said James.

The Vols will look to limit turnovers after surrendering 20 in Lexington.

“I’m not taking anything away from Kentucky, but we made some plays that you absolutely can’t make against a team that is terrific at capitalizing on mistakes,” said Barnes. “We weren’t in a position where we got better moving the ball, it was too much one-on-one and guys taking quick shots.”

With a win, Tennessee will move to 19-6 on the season and 10-3 in SEC play. The game tips off at 9 p.m.